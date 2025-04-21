NCC Sharpens MSOS Readiness

CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Wyo. – Convoy Response Forces (CRF) from the 90th, 91st, and 341st Missile Security Operations Squadrons - stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Minot AFB, North Dakota; and Malmstrom AFB, Montana, respectively - participated in the annual Nuclear Convoy Course (NCC) at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, March 30 to April 18, 2025.



NCC, a 20th Air Force directed exercise overseen by the 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron, is a realistic CRF full mission profile training environment. Through threat-based scenarios, CRF Airmen were tested on their asset protection procedures while integrating with new mission enhancing equipment.



“This year’s NCC is critical in validating the MH-139 Grey Wolf and the Payload Transporter replacement vehicle (PTR), these new assets bring a much-needed refresh to the mission of providing security and safe transport for ICBM’s off installation as part of the modernization of nuclear systems as outlined by General Bussiere’s strategic vision,” said Master Sgt. Kevin Brown, Air Force Global Strike Command Operations and Plans Directorate (A3SO) training and force development manager. “Tactics, Techniques & Procedures (TTPs) have been developed over the last couple of years leading up to these new assets becoming operational and must be trained and validated prior to them rolling out. NCC is the avenue for such training as the new assets are in one location and all new training tasks can be streamlined and standardized across all three missile wings.”



With F.E. Warren AFB’s, Minot AFB’s, and Malmstrom AFB’s CRF teams acting as defending forces, the opposing forces who challenged the CRF team’s asset protection capabilities were the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



“Fighting as OPFOR (opposing force) for this training event has greatly enhanced our own capabilities,” said 1st Lt. Luke Davey, 101ST ABN DIV (AASLT) scout platoon leader. “It has given us a great understanding of militia and paramilitary ambushes and how small elements can fight off larger enemies. As a reconnaissance platoon, this is particularly beneficial for us because its enhanced our understanding of obstacle emplacement, sniper engagements and priorities, non-woodland camouflage, and maximizing firepower as a smaller element - all of which are pivotal to our role as small reconnaissance teams.”



While the exercise was an opportunity for 101ST ABN DIV (AASLT) Soldiers to sharpen their lethality, NCC’s primary goal was to help Missile Security Operations Squadrons identify gaps in their defenses, make adjustments, and return home stronger and more prepared.



“The Nuclear Convoy Course enhances our defenders by giving us a clearer understanding of what real-world threats look like,” said Master Sgt. Charles Watson, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron convoy response force flight chief. “Training with the forces here allows us to evaluate how effective our TTPs are and identify areas we need to improve when we return to home station. Camp Guernsey also offers a variety of training environments that we don’t have access to back home, which helps us better prepare for different scenarios.”



With NCC complete and the third annual Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter (ARROW) exercise on the horizon, MSOS units from all three missile wings returned home sharper and more prepared than ever - confident that the nuclear enterprise remains safe, secure, and ready to strike under any circumstance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2025 Date Posted: 04.22.2025 10:46 Story ID: 495851 Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCC Sharpens MSOS Readiness, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.