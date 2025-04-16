Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC [Image 99 of 107]

    Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC

    CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S SOUTH AREA, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    A 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defender engages with opposing forces from the turret of a 90th Missile Wing Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. Night operations test participants’ ability to operate in low-visibility conditions and secure high-value assets in realistic, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    VIRIN: 250402-F-HE787-1130
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S SOUTH AREA, WYOMING, US
