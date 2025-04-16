Mission Trained: Malmstrom AFB at the 2025 NCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

341st Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defenders drive 90th Missile Wing Joint Light Tactical Vehicles through the South Training Area during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, April 16, 2025. The week-long exercise tested 341 MSOS CRF defenders with threat-based scenarios while integrating the Grey Wolf to support 341st Missile Wing security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)