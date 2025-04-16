Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defender engages with opposing forces from the turret of a 90th Missile Wing Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. Night operations test participants’ ability to operate in low-visibility conditions and secure high-value assets in realistic, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)