Mission Trained: Malmstrom AFB at the 2025 NCC

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taylor Batie, 550th Helicopter Squadron flight engineer, engages U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers acting as opposing forces with an M240 machine gun from a 550 HS MH-139 Grey Wolf during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 16, 2025. The 550 HS provided aerial support to enhance ground security operations and refine joint air-to-ground coordination alongside 20th Air Force convoy response force defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 23:24
Photo ID:
|8981050
VIRIN:
|250416-F-HE787-1175
Resolution:
|5634x4024
Size:
|3.46 MB
Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER’S SOUTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
