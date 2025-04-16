Mission Trained: Malmstrom AFB at the 2025 NCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taylor Batie, 550th Helicopter Squadron flight engineer, engages U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers acting as opposing forces with an M240 machine gun from a 550 HS MH-139 Grey Wolf during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 16, 2025. The 550 HS provided aerial support to enhance ground security operations and refine joint air-to-ground coordination alongside 20th Air Force convoy response force defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)