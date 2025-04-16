Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC

Capt. Scott Rumsey, 37th Helicopter Squadron UH1-N Huey instructor pilot, observes the night sky through his night vision headset before the commencement of a night operation during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. Night operations test participants’ ability to operate in low-visibility conditions and secure high-value assets in realistic, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 18:52
|Photo ID:
|8980569
|VIRIN:
|250402-F-HE787-1064
|Resolution:
|3541x4426
|Size:
|913.14 KB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S SOUTH AREA, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
