Mission Trained: Malmstrom AFB at the 2025 NCC

A 550th Helicopter Squadron MH-139 Grey Wolf lands at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center after participating in the Nuclear Convoy Course, April 16, 2025. The 550 HS provided aerial support to enhance ground security operations and refine joint air-to-ground coordination alongside 20th Air Force convoy response force defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)