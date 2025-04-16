Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Ground Combat Training Squadron personnel act as observers during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. During the course, Airmen from across 20th Air Force trained on counter-small unmanned aircraft systems, mounted operations, heavy weapons, and helicopter integration to strengthen convoy defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)