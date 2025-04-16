Date Taken: 04.01.2025 Date Posted: 04.17.2025 18:52 Photo ID: 8980581 VIRIN: 250402-F-HE787-1062 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 2.39 MB Location: CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S SOUTH AREA, WYOMING, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC [Image 107 of 107], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.