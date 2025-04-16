Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC

The sun sets over Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. Camp Guernsey’s North and South Training Areas offer a diverse, expansive landscape that enables realistic convoy operations, helicopter integration, and large-scale mission rehearsals essential to 20th Air Force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
