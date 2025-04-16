Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Trained: Malmstrom AFB at the 2025 NCC [Image 83 of 83]

    Mission Trained: Malmstrom AFB at the 2025 NCC

    CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER’S SOUTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    The shadow of a 550th Helicopter Squadron MH-139 Grey Wolf races across the runway during take off during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, April 16, 2025. The 550 HS provided aerial support to enhance ground security operations and refine joint air-to-ground coordination alongside 20th Air Force convoy response force defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 23:24
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER’S SOUTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, US
