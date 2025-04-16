Mission Trained: Malmstrom AFB at the 2025 NCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The shadow of a 550th Helicopter Squadron MH-139 Grey Wolf races across the runway during take off during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, April 16, 2025. The 550 HS provided aerial support to enhance ground security operations and refine joint air-to-ground coordination alongside 20th Air Force convoy response force defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)