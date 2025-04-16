Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defenders maneuver a 90th Missile Wing Joint Light Tactical Vehicle through the South Training Area while a 550th Helicopter Squadron MH-139 Grey Wolf flies overhead during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. The week-long exercise tested 90 MSOS CRF defenders with threat-based scenarios while integrating the Grey Wolf to support 90th Missile Wing security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)