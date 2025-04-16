90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defenders maneuver a 90th Missile Wing Joint Light Tactical Vehicle through the South Training Area while a 550th Helicopter Squadron MH-139 Grey Wolf flies overhead during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. The week-long exercise tested 90 MSOS CRF defenders with threat-based scenarios while integrating the Grey Wolf to support 90th Missile Wing security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 18:52
|Photo ID:
|8980565
|VIRIN:
|250402-F-HE787-2274
|Resolution:
|3768x4710
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S SOUTH AREA, WYOMING, US
This work, Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC [Image 107 of 107], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.