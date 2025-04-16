Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Nicholas Rowe, a public affairs apprentice with the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs, poses for a photo before documenting night operations during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. Public Affairs supports NCC by documenting operations, educating external audiences, and reinforcing the importance of convoy mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)