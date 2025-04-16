Airman Nicholas Rowe, a public affairs apprentice with the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs, poses for a photo before documenting night operations during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. Public Affairs supports NCC by documenting operations, educating external audiences, and reinforcing the importance of convoy mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 18:52
|Photo ID:
|8980574
|VIRIN:
|250402-F-HE787-1036
|Resolution:
|3774x4717
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S SOUTH AREA, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC [Image 107 of 107], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.