Mission Trained: Malmstrom AFB at the 2025 NCC

A 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defender engages with opposing forces from the turret of a 90th Missile Wing Joint Light Tactical Vehicle as a 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldier steers a remote controlled car (blue light at the bottom) as an improvised explosive device during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 16, 2025. Night operations test participants’ ability to operate in low-visibility conditions and secure high-value assets in realistic, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)