Mission Trained: Malmstrom AFB at the 2025 NCC

341st Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defenders maneuver 90th Missile Wing Joint Light Tactical Vehicles during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 16, 2025. Night operations test participants’ ability to operate in low-visibility conditions and secure high-value assets in realistic, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|04.15.2025
|04.17.2025 23:24
|8981048
|250416-F-HE787-1272
|4537x3241
|2.08 MB
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER’S SOUTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, US
|1
|0
