Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC

Capt. Scott Rumsey, 37th Helicopter Squadron UH1-N Huey instructor pilot, observes the night sky through his night vision headset before the commencement of a night operation during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. Night operations test participants’ ability to operate in low-visibility conditions and secure high-value assets in realistic, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)