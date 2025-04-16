Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC

90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defenders participate in the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. Night operations test participants’ ability to operate in low-visibility conditions and secure high-value assets in realistic, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
