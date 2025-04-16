Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC

Red glow sticks taped to helmets help identify 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs Airmen during a Nuclear Convoy Course night operation at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. Participation in NCC gave 90 MW PA a rare opportunity to document high-intensity training in low-light conditions, sharpen their field documentation skills, and enhance support to 20th Air Force mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 18:52
|Photo ID:
|8980583
|VIRIN:
|250402-F-HE787-1089
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S SOUTH AREA, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
