Mission Trained: F.E. Warren AFB at the 2025 NCC

Red glow sticks taped to helmets help identify 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs Airmen during a Nuclear Convoy Course night operation at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s South Training Area, Wyoming, April 2, 2025. Participation in NCC gave 90 MW PA a rare opportunity to document high-intensity training in low-light conditions, sharpen their field documentation skills, and enhance support to 20th Air Force mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)