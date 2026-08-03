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    U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign [Image 13 of 18]

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    U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Don Davison, Amistad 2026 mission commander, speaks during a live television interview on Alberto & Ubaldo en el Meridiano in Santiago, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. Davison discussed how Amistad 2026 strengthens the U.S.-Dominican Republic partnership by allowing medical professionals to work alongside one another, exchange best practices and improve readiness while providing care to local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9853156
    VIRIN: 260729-F-WJ837-2014
    Resolution: 6091x4061
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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