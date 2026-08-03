U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Don Davison, Amistad 2026 mission commander, speaks during a live television interview on Alberto & Ubaldo en el Meridiano in Santiago, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. Davison discussed how Amistad 2026 strengthens the U.S.-Dominican Republic partnership by allowing medical professionals to work alongside one another, exchange best practices and improve readiness while providing care to local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)