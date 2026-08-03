Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026

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Dr. Maireni Pérez, provincial director of the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health for La Vega Province, speaks to members of the Amistad 2026 advance team during a planning meeting at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. The meeting synchronized medical operations, logistics and patient flow before U.S. and Dominican healthcare professionals begin working alongside one another during Amistad 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)