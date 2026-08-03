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    U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign [Image 12 of 18]

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    U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Representatives from the Dominican Ministry of Public Health and Amistad 2026 leadership participate in a live television interview in Santiago, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. The appearance introduced Amistad 2026 to audiences across the region and highlighted the cooperative effort behind the multinational medical readiness mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9853154
    VIRIN: 260729-F-WJ837-2012
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Amistad26

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