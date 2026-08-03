Representatives from the Dominican Ministry of Public Health and Amistad 2026 leadership participate in a live television interview in Santiago, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. The appearance introduced Amistad 2026 to audiences across the region and highlighted the cooperative effort behind the multinational medical readiness mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9853154
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-WJ837-2012
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|14.19 MB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.