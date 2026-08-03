Dr. Maireni Pérez, provincial director of the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health for La Vega Province, addresses members of the Amistad 2026 advance team during a planning meeting at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. The meeting brought together Ministry of Public Health officials, hospital leadership, the U.S. Embassy Santo Domingo and U.S. military personnel to synchronize logistics, patient flow and operational planning ahead of Amistad 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9853135
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-WJ837-2001
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|16.28 MB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.