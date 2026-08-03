Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026

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Dr. Maireni Pérez, provincial director of the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health for La Vega Province, addresses members of the Amistad 2026 advance team during a planning meeting at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. The meeting brought together Ministry of Public Health officials, hospital leadership, the U.S. Embassy Santo Domingo and U.S. military personnel to synchronize logistics, patient flow and operational planning ahead of Amistad 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)