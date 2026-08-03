U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign

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A television production crew prepares to broadcast a live interview highlighting Amistad 2026 in Santiago, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. Regional media partners played a key role in informing communities about the mission while expanding awareness of the long-standing partnership between the United States and the Dominican Republic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)