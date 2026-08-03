A television production crew prepares to broadcast a live interview highlighting Amistad 2026 in Santiago, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. Regional media partners played a key role in informing communities about the mission while expanding awareness of the long-standing partnership between the United States and the Dominican Republic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9853150
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-WJ837-2010
|Resolution:
|8219x5479
|Size:
|13.01 MB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.