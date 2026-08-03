U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign

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A television camera records representatives from the Dominican Ministry of Public Health and the Amistad 2026 advance team during a live interview on Alberto & Ubaldo en el Meridiano in Santiago, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. Local media outreach helped encourage residents to take advantage of free medical services while highlighting the collaboration between U.S. and Dominican healthcare professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)