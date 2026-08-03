A television camera records representatives from the Dominican Ministry of Public Health and the Amistad 2026 advance team during a live interview on Alberto & Ubaldo en el Meridiano in Santiago, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. Local media outreach helped encourage residents to take advantage of free medical services while highlighting the collaboration between U.S. and Dominican healthcare professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9853152
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-WJ837-2011
|Resolution:
|7778x5185
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.