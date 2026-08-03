Dr. Haide Paulino Marte, director of Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King, participates in a planning meeting with representatives from the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health, the U.S. Embassy Santo Domingo and the Amistad 2026 advance team at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. Hospital leadership worked alongside U.S. and Dominican partners to coordinate facility operations before Amistad 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9853137
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-WJ837-2002
|Resolution:
|6267x4178
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.