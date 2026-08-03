Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026

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Dr. Haide Paulino Marte, director of Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King, participates in a planning meeting with representatives from the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health, the U.S. Embassy Santo Domingo and the Amistad 2026 advance team at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. Hospital leadership worked alongside U.S. and Dominican partners to coordinate facility operations before Amistad 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)