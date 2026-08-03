Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026

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Dr. Maireni Pérez, provincial director of the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health for La Vega Province, speaks during a planning meeting with the Amistad 2026 advance team at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. The advance planning session aligned host nation priorities with mission requirements to prepare U.S. and Dominican healthcare professionals to work alongside one another throughout the two-week mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)