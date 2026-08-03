Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026

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Dr. Haide Paulino Marte, director of Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King, speaks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Don Davison, Amistad 2026 mission commander, during a planning meeting at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. The meeting ensured U.S. and Dominican partners established a shared operational plan before free medical services begin during Amistad 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)