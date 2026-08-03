Dr. Haide Paulino Marte, director of Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King, speaks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Don Davison, Amistad 2026 mission commander, during a planning meeting at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. The meeting ensured U.S. and Dominican partners established a shared operational plan before free medical services begin during Amistad 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9853141
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-WJ837-2004
|Resolution:
|7840x5227
|Size:
|12.51 MB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.