Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026

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Andres Rosario, social meda manager for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health takes a photo during a planning meeting in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. The meeting highlighted the close coordination between U.S. and Dominican partners to prepare personnel, facilities and resources before the mission begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)