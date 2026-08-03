Andres Rosario, social meda manager for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health takes a photo during a planning meeting in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. The meeting highlighted the close coordination between U.S. and Dominican partners to prepare personnel, facilities and resources before the mission begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9853145
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-WJ837-2006
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|19.39 MB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.