U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Briones, Amistad 2026 mission director, reviews the show's rundown with producers before a live interview on Alberto & Ubaldo en el Meridiano in Santiago, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. As a Spanish-speaker, Briones coordinated interview details to ensure the mission commander's remarks about Amistad 2026 were accurately communicated to audiences across the Dominican Republic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)