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    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026 [Image 5 of 18]

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    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    An Amistad 2026 mission patch is worn during a planning meeting at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. Amistad 2026 brings together U.S. and Dominican medical professionals to strengthen partnerships, exchange knowledge and improve readiness while providing care alongside host nation healthcare providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9853143
    VIRIN: 260729-F-WJ837-2005
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 13.67 MB
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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