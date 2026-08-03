An Amistad 2026 mission patch is worn during a planning meeting at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 29, 2026. Amistad 2026 brings together U.S. and Dominican medical professionals to strengthen partnerships, exchange knowledge and improve readiness while providing care alongside host nation healthcare providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9853143
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-WJ837-2005
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.67 MB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.