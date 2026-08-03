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    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026 [Image 8 of 18]

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    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Members of the Amistad 2026 advance team pose for a group photo with leaders from Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King, the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health for La Vega Province, and the U.S. Embassy Santo Domingo following coordination meetings at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 26, 2026. The advance team met with host nation and U.S. partners to finalize logistics, synchronize operations, and strengthen coordination before U.S. and Dominican healthcare professionals begin working alongside one another to provide medical care during the health security cooperation mission Amistad 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9853133
    VIRIN: 260729-F-WJ837-2008
    Resolution: 8530x5687
    Size: 19.98 MB
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026
    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026
    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026
    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026
    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026
    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026
    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026
    Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026
    U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign
    U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign
    U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign
    U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign
    U.S., Dominican leaders promote Amistad 2026 through regional media campaign
    Amistad 2026: Advance team inventories medical equipment
    Amistad 2026: Advance team inventories medical equipment
    Amistad 2026: Advance team inventories medical equipment
    Amistad 2026: Advance team inventories medical equipment
    Amistad 2026: Advance team inventories medical equipment

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    Amistad26

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