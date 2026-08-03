Dominican, U.S. leaders prepare for Amistad 2026

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Members of the Amistad 2026 advance team pose for a group photo with leaders from Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King, the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health for La Vega Province, and the U.S. Embassy Santo Domingo following coordination meetings at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 26, 2026. The advance team met with host nation and U.S. partners to finalize logistics, synchronize operations, and strengthen coordination before U.S. and Dominican healthcare professionals begin working alongside one another to provide medical care during the health security cooperation mission Amistad 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)