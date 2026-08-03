Amistad 2026: Advance team inventories medical equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey Schrimp, Office of Security Cooperation Army Section chief, U.S. Embassy Santo Domingo, opens a shipment of medical equipment during an inventory at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 30, 2026, in preparation for Amistad 2026. Schrimp assisted the Amistad advance team with verifying and organizing mission equipment to help ensure medical supplies and logistics were in place before U.S. and Dominican healthcare professionals began working alongside one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)