Amistad 2026: Advance team inventories medical equipment

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Members of the Amistad 2026 advance team verify shipping documentation while inventorying medical equipment at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 30, 2026. Advance logistical coordination ensures mission equipment is accounted for and positioned before medical operations begin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)