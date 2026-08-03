Members of the Amistad 2026 advance team verify shipping documentation while inventorying medical equipment at Hospital Regional Dr. Luis Manuel Morillo King in La Vega, Dominican Republic, July 30, 2026. Advance logistical coordination ensures mission equipment is accounted for and positioned before medical operations begin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9853118
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-WJ837-4675
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|9.02 MB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Amistad 2026: Advance team inventories medical equipment [Image 18 of 18], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.