Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, interacts with National Guard Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission reflects the Guard’s enduring commitment to readiness, partnership and service within the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
