Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, and members of his command team coordinate with local law enforcement investigating a reported incident in the D.C. Metro, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission strengthens interagency response capabilities and ensures unified action to protect the public. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)