Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

U.S. Army National Guard members patrol the D.C. Metro as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The task force’s visible presence enhances security and deters unlawful activity across public transit hubs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)