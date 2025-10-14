Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

U.S. Army Spc. Maliek Wilson, with the District of Columbia Army National Guard, patrols a D.C. Metro station as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The task force works to ensure safe transit environments through visibility, engagement and cooperation with law enforcement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|10.17.2025
|10.18.2025 12:33
|9364662
|251017-Z-VZ654-1039
|6223x4149
|11.07 MB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|0
