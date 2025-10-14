Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army National Guard Soldier rides the D.C. Metro as part of a patrol supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission provides a visible, reassuring presence that deters crime and promotes a safer environment for residents and commuters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)