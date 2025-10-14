U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, and members of his command team monitor the D.C. Metro while checking on Soldiers and Airmen in the field supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The task force strengthens coordination between the National Guard and local agencies to ensure a synchronized approach to public safety operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 12:34
|Photo ID:
|9364650
|VIRIN:
|251017-Z-VZ654-1013
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|13.76 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations [Image 17 of 17], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.