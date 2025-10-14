Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, and members of his command team monitor the D.C. Metro while checking on Soldiers and Airmen in the field supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The task force strengthens coordination between the National Guard and local agencies to ensure a synchronized approach to public safety operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)