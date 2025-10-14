Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, and members of his command team ride the D.C. Metro while visiting Soldiers and Airmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Their patrol highlights the task force’s commitment to leadership engagement and operational awareness throughout the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)