U.S. Army National Guard members engage with local residents while on patrol supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission’s community-focused approach strengthens relationships between service members, law enforcement and the citizens they serve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9364654
|VIRIN:
|251017-Z-VZ654-1021
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|10.15 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations [Image 17 of 17], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.