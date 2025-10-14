Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard members engage with local residents while on patrol supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission’s community-focused approach strengthens relationships between service members, law enforcement and the citizens they serve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)