    Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations [Image 8 of 17]

    Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army National Guard members engage with local residents while on patrol supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission’s community-focused approach strengthens relationships between service members, law enforcement and the citizens they serve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations [Image 17 of 17], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations
