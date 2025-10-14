Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Maliek Wilson, with the District of Columbia Army National Guard, patrols a D.C. Metro station as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission enhances situational awareness and reinforces the Guard’s commitment to a secure, connected community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)