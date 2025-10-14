Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, interacts with National Guard Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission highlights the Guard’s role as a bridge between the military and civilian communities to enhance local safety and resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)