Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, the task force’s senior enlisted leader, engage with National Guard troops supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission on patrol, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission fosters collaboration between the National Guard and local law enforcement to enhance community safety and strengthen public trust across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)