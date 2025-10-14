U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia’s senior enlisted leader, rides the D.C. Metro while visiting National Guard troops on patrol supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission reinforces readiness and unity of effort among agencies dedicated to maintaining public safety in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 12:34
|Photo ID:
|9364649
|VIRIN:
|251017-Z-VZ654-1009
|Resolution:
|6143x4095
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations [Image 17 of 17], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.