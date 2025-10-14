Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia’s senior enlisted leader, rides the D.C. Metro while visiting National Guard troops on patrol supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission reinforces readiness and unity of effort among agencies dedicated to maintaining public safety in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)