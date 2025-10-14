Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

    Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, speaks with National Guard Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission demonstrates how the National Guard integrates with local authorities to promote safety, resilience and unity within the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 12:33
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
