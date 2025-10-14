Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, speaks with National Guard Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission demonstrates how the National Guard integrates with local authorities to promote safety, resilience and unity within the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)