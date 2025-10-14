Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, the task force’s senior enlisted leader, engage with National Guard troops supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Leadership engagement reinforces morale, readiness and the shared commitment to community protection. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)