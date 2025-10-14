Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, the task force’s senior enlisted leader, patrol the D.C. Metro as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission underscores interagency unity of effort to safeguard vital infrastructure and maintain public confidence across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)