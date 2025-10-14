Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Edward Lartey, an Army National Guard chaplain supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, rides the D.C. Metro while checking on Soldiers and Airmen in the field, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission emphasizes caring for the force and fostering resilience among service members serving the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)