U.S. Army Maj. Edward Lartey, an Army National Guard chaplain supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, rides the D.C. Metro while checking on Soldiers and Airmen in the field, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission emphasizes caring for the force and fostering resilience among service members serving the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 12:34
|Photo ID:
|9364648
|VIRIN:
|251017-Z-VZ654-1015
|Resolution:
|6298x4199
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Team Engages Troops, Community During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Operations [Image 17 of 17], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.