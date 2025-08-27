402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Matthew Amsdell delivers his first remarks as commander of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade during a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.

Amsdell emphasized the brigade’s critical role in enabling strategic sustainment and positional advantage across the Indo-Pacific theater.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)