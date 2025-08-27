402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of Army Sustainment Command, presents the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade colors to Col. Matthew Amsdell during a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.

The symbolic passing of the colors marks the formal transfer of command authority. From left: Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz-Escalera, Col. Amsdell, Col. Courtney Sugai, and Maj. Gen. Shirley.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)